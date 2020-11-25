Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

 Machine Gun Kelly recently teased his upcoming project titled "Downfalls High" on social media.

The clip shared by the Cleveland rapper features Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy and Sydney Sweeny.

The singer wrote his upcoming film will go public in January 2021. 

Reacting to MGK's Instagram teaser, TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio expressed her excitement in the comments section by writing "yessss".

Charli, who recently faced criticism over a controversial video, briefly dated Lil Huddy before their breakup last year.

All hell broke loose when Charli commented on MGK's post, with social media users calling her out over her video which also featured her sister Dixie D'Amelio.

Neither MGK nor Lil Huddy seemed to notice the criticism Charli received in the comments section.

 


