Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Pakistani actress Saboor Ali is not letting the Covid-19 lockdown put her in a sour mood.

In fact, according to her lockdown "hasn't been bad at all".

In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva said that the lockdown enabled her to bond and find a new friend amid the pandemic.

"The lockdown hasn’t been all bad. I want to thank the government for imposing a lockdown which gave me a chance to meet someone who I can now call a close friend," she wrote.

"Sara, I didn’t have much of an option but to befriend you with the lockdown, since, I couldn’t really meet my other much “cooler” friends, and I know you thank God everyday that you have a friend like me. Happy birthday, you’ve gone from a lockdown friend to a confidant and someone I cherish."







