Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Brad Pitt mesmerised fans  as he revealed interesting facts about his movie nights with director David Fincher

The Hollywood star, who is a close friend of the director, opened up on regular movie nights with him, saying: 'It’s like watching a football game with Bill Belichick. "

In a profile of the movie mogul published in the New York Times, the Oscar-winner revealed the interesting things about their lovely nights they spent together watching movies.

Casting lights on their movie nights, Pitt revealed: 'He’ll be muttering the whole time: ‘That shot works. That’s a bad handoff. Why would you go to the insert of the glove there? Stabilize!’ It’s like watching a football game with Bill Belichick.”'

Brad Pitt, who has played lead role in three of Fincher’s films so far told the publication, told the publiction: "He’s one of the funniest I’ve ever met."

The actor has starred in 'Seven', 'Fight Club' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'. He played Detective Mills in the celebrated crime thriller.

Steven Soderbergh also recalled the moments they spent at the editing studio while they were working on 2002 thriller 'Panic Room'.

Brad Pitt's close friend David Fincher's new film 'Mank' will be released on Netflix next month.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend
Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone
Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report

Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report
Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you
Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report
Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report

Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report
Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Latest

view all