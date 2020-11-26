COVID-19: Punjab medical colleges closed till Dec 24

Students sit for an exam. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: All private and public medical and dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges and paramedical and allied health sciences institutes in Punjab are closed till December 24 starting today (Thursday).

A notification for this was issued by Punjab’s specialised healthcare and medical education department on Wednesday. It was issued in compliance with the orders given by the National Command and Operating Centre regarding educational institutions.

Classes will continue online.

The trainee nurses of third and fourth years, BSN and post-RN would continue to perform their clinical duties.

Teaching faculty, doctors, nurses, paramedics and other hospital staff, too, will also stay on duty.

Exam of students studying MBBS, BDS, nursing or paramedical and allied health sciences have been postponed till December 24.

Hostels are to be occupied only at one/third of their capacity. No sports, cultural and other events are allowed. The University of Health Sciences, Lahore vice-chancellor will ensure implementation of the instructions by all private sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab.