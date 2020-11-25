Coronavirus: Punjab closes medical and dental colleges, suspends MBBS exams

Students sitting at an emanation hall. — Geo.tv/Files

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of all medical and dental colleges, suspending the MBBS and BDS exams in line with the National Command and Operations Centre's instructions, a notification said.



The development came two days after federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood announced the closure of educational institutions and a day after planning minister Asad Umar said that the National Coordination Committee had approved the decision.

- All medical and dental colleges in Punjab closed from Nov 26 to Dec 24

- All medical related exams suspended from Nov 26 to Dec 24

- All sports, cultural activities cancelled till further orders

- Medical staff to continue performing duties

- Hostels to operate at 1/3 capacity from Nov 26 to Dec 24

"All the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools/colleges, paramedical/allied health sciences schools/colleges shall remain closed with effect from 26 November 2020 till 24 December 2020," the notification said.

Read more: Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2021

The notification also informed students that they should continue studies via online classes. "The trainee nurses of 3 and 4 year BSN and Post RN shall continue to perform their clinical duties."

The notification issued.

The notification said that teaching faculty, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other hospital staff shall remain on duty to provide medical cover to patients.

"All the examinations of public and private MBBS [and] BDS students, nursing students, paramedical /allied health sciences students, being held currently or scheduled to be held, within Punjab are postponed with immediate effect till after 24'" December 2020," it said.

The notification also said that all activities related to sports, culture and other events that were underway or scheduled to be held in these educational institutions have been cancelled with immediate effect till further orders.

Read more: Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions

Meanwhile, it also said that the hostels of these respective institutions will be occupied only at 1/3 capacity from 26 November 2020 till 24" December 2020.