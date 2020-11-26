Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn made a secret contribution to 'Folklore'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Taylor Swift revealed that fans were indeed right about William Bowery being Joe Alwyn

Pop icon Taylor Swift has revealed a major secret about her album, Folklore.

The Lover hit maker, 30, revealed that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn had helped her write two of the songs on her hit new album, Exile and Betty.

Talking about her new music in her new movie for Disney+, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Swift revealed that fans were indeed right about William Bowery being a pseudonym for Alwyn—who co-wrote the songs.

“So William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe — Joe plays piano beautifully. And he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things. Joe had written that entire piano part [in Exile],” she said.

Swift too had used a pseudonym for Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ 2016 track This Is What You Came For, under the alias Nils Sjoberg.

Speaking about that earlier this month, Swift told Paul McCartney: “I think when a pseudonym comes in is when you still have a love for making the work, and you don’t want the work to become overshadowed by this thing that’s been built around you, based on what people know about you.”

More From Entertainment:

Barack Obama gives a ‘thumbs up’ to Drake playing him in his biopic

Barack Obama gives a ‘thumbs up’ to Drake playing him in his biopic
Jake Paul gets berated after he calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’

Jake Paul gets berated after he calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’

Chrissy Teigen gives update on how she is coping with pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen gives update on how she is coping with pregnancy loss
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green file divorce papers after 6-month separation

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green file divorce papers after 6-month separation

Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues

Larry King hospitalized over cardiac issues
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss
Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'

Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'
Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season

Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season
Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap

Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap
Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie

Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie
Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay

Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay
Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby

Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby

Latest

view all