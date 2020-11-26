Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto reacts strongly to fake videos regarding her engagement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Bakhawar Bhutto is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, on November 27. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto has clarified that the videos and clips, that are claimed to be from her engagement celebrations, are in no way related to her.

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged to son of US-based businessman on Nov 27

In a tweet on Wednesday, she lashed out at social media users for recklessly sharing videos without any authentication.

"If reading isn’t your speciality (clearly says 27th on the leaked cards) then perhaps basic vision will allow you to see Bakhtawar is not in any of these videos neither are her very identifiable family members," the PPP stalwart lambasted on Twitter.

"These are obviously not my videos nor have anything to do with me," she added.

Following PPP's announcement regarding Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony slated for November 27, fake video clips and pictures emerged on social media that prompted users to raise questions on the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP)s.

Bakhawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, on November 27.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza
FM Qureshi arrives in Niger to attend OIC meeting

FM Qureshi arrives in Niger to attend OIC meeting
PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail

PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 26
Coronavirus updates, November 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19: Punjab medical colleges closed till Dec 24

COVID-19: Punjab medical colleges closed till Dec 24
Pumped up after Gilgit Baltistan victory, PTI announces to contest AJK polls independently

Pumped up after Gilgit Baltistan victory, PTI announces to contest AJK polls independently
Shibli Faraz says CPEC is game-changer for entire region

Shibli Faraz says CPEC is game-changer for entire region
India martyrs Pakistani father of three during unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

India martyrs Pakistani father of three during unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR
PM Imran Khan addresses Chaudhry brothers' reservations in private meeting

PM Imran Khan addresses Chaudhry brothers' reservations in private meeting

Latest

view all