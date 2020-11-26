Bakhtawar Bhutto reacts strongly to fake videos regarding her engagement

Bakhawar Bhutto is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, on November 27. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto has clarified that the videos and clips, that are claimed to be from her engagement celebrations, are in no way related to her.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she lashed out at social media users for recklessly sharing videos without any authentication.

"If reading isn’t your speciality (clearly says 27th on the leaked cards) then perhaps basic vision will allow you to see Bakhtawar is not in any of these videos neither are her very identifiable family members," the PPP stalwart lambasted on Twitter.

"These are obviously not my videos nor have anything to do with me," she added.



Following PPP's announcement regarding Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony slated for November 27, fake video clips and pictures emerged on social media that prompted users to raise questions on the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP)s.

Bakhawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, on November 27.