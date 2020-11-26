Coronavirus resurge: Islamabad's DC Office temporarily shut

A Reuters file image.

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Commissioner's Office in the federal capital has been temporarily closed after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the staff will be undergoing COVID-19 tests. "Facilitation Centre at G-11/4 will stay opened for all essential services," he added.

Covid-19 stats

A total of 3,306 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 386,198. With 40 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,843. So far, a total of 334,392 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 43,963.

With 45,999 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.

A total of 576 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours across the federal capital, bringing the total tally to 28,555. The virus has claimed 297 lives up till now while 22,451 people have recovered.

Read more: With 3,000 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 380,000

Islamabad COVID-19 measures

Following recommendations by the NCOC, the federal government has made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.

The federal government also announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start December 25. The schools will reopen on January 11 - which is subject to coronavirus situation then.

All examinations have been postponed except admission and recruitment tests.

Apart from the Centre's COVID-19 policies, the local administration has directed the hostels to accommodate one-third of the usual number of students.



