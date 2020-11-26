Can't connect right now! retry
Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses PDM jalsa in Peshawar.

MULTAN: The city administration on Thursday refused to grant permission for a public gathering planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), citing the rising spread of the coronavirus.

An application seeking permission to hold the meeting on November 30 in Multan was filed by PPP leader Natasha Daultana. The party is planning to host the PDM jalsa at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium. The gathering will also mark the party's 53rd foundation day. 

Denying permission for the jalsa, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak cited Punjab government directives banning public gatherings of more than 300 guests until January 31 next year. He added that at least eight smart lockdowns have been imposed in the city to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation. "I‘ll continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link," he said on Twitter. 

Read more: PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail

The government and Opposition have locked horns over public gatherings as a second wave of coronavirus infections spikes across the country.

