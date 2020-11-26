Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration

Picture collage of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her father Asif Ali Zardari, and brother Bilawal Bhutto. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

KARACHI: Former president of Pakistan and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari will only attend his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto's engagement ceremony for a short duration due to his health condition, sources said on Thursday.

On November 22, Zardari had to be shifted to a private hospital in Karachi after he fell ill once again. He had earlier been discharged from the hospital on October 11.

On the other hand, Bakhtawar Bhutto's brother Bilawal Bhutto will not be able to attend the engagement ceremony due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Sources say that he has confined himself to a specific portion of the Bilawal House in Karachi.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self-isolating with mild symptoms," tweeted the PPP chairman.

Bilawal went into self-isolation on Tuesday after his political secretary Jameel Soomro had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said the entire staff of Bilawal House underwent COVID-19 tests.

As a mandatory requirement for security clearance, all those attending the ceremony will have to email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance.

Bakhtawar is getting engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas Chaudhary.