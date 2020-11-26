Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 26 2020
Johnny Depp fans react after Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Johnny Depp fans have reacted strongly to reports that Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

Warner Bros. announced the decision days after Depp lost his libel suit against a British newspaper.

Depp had sued the paper for calling him "wife beater" while referring to his relationship with his former wife Amber Heard.

Heard also recorded her evidence during the court hearing in Depp's case against the newspaper in July this year.

Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series “Hannibal,” will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.

Depp, who had earlier begun production on the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie in London, said he was asked to leave by Warner Bros.

Mikkelsen also played roles in action movies “Doctor Strange” and “Casino Royale” as well as taking roles in Danish dramas such as “The Hunt” and “A Royal Affair.”

The “Fantastic Beasts” movies, based on the magical adventures of Newt Scamander, are set some 60 years before the “Harry Potter” films but feature several of the same key characters when they were younger.

The third as yet untitled movie in the series is set for release in July 2022.

The first two of the five planned “Fantastic Beasts” films earned $1.5 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

