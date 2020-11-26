Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10

The decision was taken to curb the virus spread across the province. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Balochistan government on Thursday has announced the closure of all educational institutes — including private, government colleges, and polytechnic institutes — across the province from today till January 10, 2021.

In a tweet, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to protect the students from the on-going second wave of the coronavirus.

Read more: Active COVID-19 cases spike again in Balochistan

Shahwani said that all schools will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. Schools in cold areas will be closed till February 28, whereas, educational institutes in other areas will be reopened on January 11.

"All other educational institutions and colleges will be closed from November 26 to December 24," he added.

COVID-19 and Pakistan

A total of 3,306 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases across the country to 386,198. With 40 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll has reached 7,843. So far, a total of 334,392 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 43,963.

With 45,999 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.

