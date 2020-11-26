Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal

It seems that Khloe Kardashian will not let NBA star Tristan Thompson’s new deal with the Boston Celtics impact their rekindled romance.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair will be splitting their time between Boston and Los Angeles adding that Tristan, in particular, is now focusing on Khloe and his daughter True.

"Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.," the source said. 

"Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloe and [their daughter] True."

The source added that despite Tristan's cheating when she was heavily pregnant with True and that too family friend Jordyn Woods, the Good American designer was keen on making the relationship work.

"All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloe is very dedicated to making their relationship work."

The 29-year-old basketball star began NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. It was only after nine seasons did he decide to join the Celtics in a two-year agreement amounting to $19million on November 21. 

