Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Princess Diana's friend Giancarlo Giammetti has shared a couple of pictures with the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to UK's Daily Express, Giancarlo is the co-founder of Italian fashion house Valentino.

One of the pictures shows Diana being greeted by Giammetti and Valentino Garavani at an event.

The photos shared by Diana's close friend on Instagram has been called "never-before-seen" pictures of the Princess by Daily Express in an article published on Thursday.

Check out the pictures below:




