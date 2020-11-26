Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 26 2020
Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday shared a couple of pictures with her dog as she celebrated Thanksgiving Day amid the coronaviurs pandemic .

The "Friends" star' posted her pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, "we are grateful".

Her caption sparked a debate whether the actress  sought to quash the rumors about her dating life with a cryptic message.  

Many fans were convinced that their favorite actress was not joining any  boyfriend for Turkey dinner.

Her reunion with former husband Brad Pitt earlier this year sparked rumors that the pair was seeking comfort in each other's company following the "Fight Club" actor's split with Angelina Jolie.  


