Friday Nov 27 2020
Drake comes out all guns blazing against Grammys amid The Weeknd drama

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Drake says even his fans were expecting The Weeknd to bag major nominations at the Grammys 

Drake is defending The Weeknd against his fight with the Grammy 2021 and its 'corrupt' nominations.

The US singer backed The Weeknd after he called out the selection committee of the awards for snubbing him in the nominations.

Drake posted a message for The Weeknd, saying, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after."

"It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways," he added.

He pointed out how even his fans were expecting The Weeknd to bag major nominations after his chart-topping singles this year.

"The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way," the 34-year-old continued.

"This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come," Drake said.

