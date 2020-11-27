Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss

Piers Morgan said his thoughts and prayers are with Meghan and Harry as they cope up with their loss

Piers Morgan has sent his sympathies to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who recently revealed they had a miscarriage back in July.

The Good Morning Britain host said his thoughts and prayers are with the Sussexes as they cope up with their loss.

"Deeply new revelation, it happened in July - very sad news, obviously, for her and Prince Harry," Morgan said. "I think that will strike a chord for everyone as, sadly, many pregnancies end in miscarriage."



Co-host Susanna Reid said, "One thing that it will do is that it will provide some comfort to other people who have been in that situation when somebody so high profile speaks out about something that is very difficult to talk about."

The duo went on to lavish praises on Meghan's op-ed for the New York Times.

Susanna deemed Duchess's essay as a "remarkable piece" about a "very difficult experience."

To this, Piers agreed saying, "It's a very moving and powerful piece."

Susanna continued, "Our love goes to the family."

Meghan had described her unbearable grief of losing her baby in the opinion article saying, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."