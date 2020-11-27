Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Meghan Markle lands in trouble with painstaking 'back and forth' in privacy lawsuit 

Meghan Markle has landed in hot waters over her case against the British press.

The Duchess's lawyers have been making agonising 'back and forth' in their stance on biography Finding Freedom, penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The fact that Meghan helped a 'true acquaintance' get her position in the case leaked to the writers of the book has impacted the case proceedings a great deal.

According to Royally Obsessed podcast hosts, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, "My low this week has been all the back-and-forth about Finding Freedom. So we just heard that Meghan did allow an acquaintance to give the true position to the authors," Fioritio said.

"It just feels weird. The clarification is only about the letter she wrote to her dad," she added.

The host continued, "It is not about any of the other details in the book. I think it's a private letter. And that it should never have been published obviously. It just stinks to have this all brought up again."

Bowie weighed in, "She acted in a way similar to Diana, with a third party getting involved with the authors. It is really interesting. And we'll have to just see how it all plays out."

She added, "But it is just sad that she has to relive all of this over and over again for this case."

