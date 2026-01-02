Victoria Beckham welcomes New Year in her own gorgeous outfit

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham got into the New Year's spirit with her family and close ones at their £12 million home in the Cotswolds.

The couple invited their showbiz friends for the festivities and were dressed perfection-after David, 50, jokingly told Posh, 51, she was too overdressed for the occasion.

Victoria, who looked stunning, wore a pretty dress from her own line-a skintight, plunging black £1,290 gown which has a daring leg slit.

A number of friends from the industry joined the Beckham family, including Zanna Rassi, Style Correspondent for The Today Show and co-founder of Milk make-up and wellness guru Jessica Clarke.

David's Inter Miami FC business partner, David Gardner, was also there for the festivities. The pair share a long-standing friendship of over ten years, having met during their time at the Manchester United youth team.

On New Year's Eve, Victoria also took to Instagram to show off her dress - but was interrupted by David who was busy doing the name cards for the table.

She said: 'Okay so the other day I wore this dress in teal but tonight... are you going to get changed?'

Victoria then panned the camera over to her husband, who was far more casual in a T-shirt and corduroy trousers. He replied: 'I'm ready,' to which Victoria asked: 'Am I a bit overdressed?'

David said: 'You might be a little bit overdressed darling tonight.

'She captioned the post: 'There’s no such thing as being overdressed!! Loving this silhouette from my #VBPSS26 collection. Happy New Year everyone xx Kisses'.

This comes after Sir David Beckham included Brooklyn Beckham in his latest round-up of family photos on New Year's Eve.