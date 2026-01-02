Katy Perry looks ahead to 2026 after eventful 2025 year

Katy Perry closed out 2025 by sharing a lively TikTok recap that gave fans a glimpse into one of the most talked-about years of her career.

From global performances to unexpected adventures, the singer highlighted the moments that kept followers watching and talking.

The year was largely shaped by The Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off on April 23 at Arena Ciudad de México. The tour traveled across several countries, featuring carefully designed choreography, bold costumes, and fireworks-filled performances.

Katy wrapped up the tour on December 7 in Abu Dhabi, delivering a standout finale during the final Formula 1 race of the season.

Fans experienced the thrill of the Grand Prix followed by a high-energy concert, making it one of her most memorable shows yet.

One moment that dominated online conversation was Katy’s trip to space on April 14 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The experience sparked mixed reactions—while many praised the achievement, others questioned its purpose and cost, with some even wondering if it was tied to a future music project. Regardless of opinions, it became the most viral event of her year.

Katy also made it clear that the excitement isn’t slowing down. She has already confirmed appearances at major European festivals in 2026, including Son do Camiño in Spain on June 18 and Werchter Boutique in Belgium on June 27.

Her TikTok recap served not only as a year-end reflection, but also as a teaser for what’s next.