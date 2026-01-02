John Mulrooney, comedian and TV host dies at 67

John Mulrooney, a Brooklyn-born stand-up comedian known for hosting Comic Strip Live on Fox and performing at legendary comedy clubs, has died. He was 67.

Mulrooney died suddenly on Monday at his home in Coxsackie, New York, according to the Albany Times-Union. No cause of death has been announced.

Known for his quick improvisation and crowd work, Mulrooney appeared on HBO, Showtime, and PBS’ Comedy Tonight. He also stepped in as a guest host on Fox’s The Late Show in 1987 after Joan Rivers was fired and later filled in on The Pat Sajak Show on CBS.

His acting credits included TV shows such as Ryder P.I., 1st and Ten, Ellen, Midtown North, The Good Life, and Hardball, as well as the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire.

In later years, Mulrooney hosted radio shows in New York City, Cleveland, and Albany, and worked with iHeartRadio.

Born August 27, 1958, Mulrooney grew up in Flatbush, Brooklyn. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School, competed in Golden Gloves boxing, and began performing comedy in the early 1980s at the Pips nightclub. He later competed on Star Search and joined its writing staff.

Andrew Dice Clay praised him on Facebook, writing, “He never gave up, he never stopped trying, which is what it’s all about in my book… John was a great, great comedian.”

Mulrooney also performed for U.S. troops overseas, moments his family said “were among his proudest moments.” In 2010, at age 52, he became a police officer in Coxsackie, serving until 2024.

His family said Mulrooney “will be remembered as much for being a loyal friend… as for the laughter he brought.”