Man apologises to Bakhtawar Bhutto for sharing fake video of her engagement

Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari, is getting engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas Chaudhary on November 27. Photo: File/ Geo.tv.

KARACHI: The man who shared a fake video of Bakhtawar Bhutto's engagement on social media has apologised and taken the post down.

According to a report by Daily Jang, Anees Jillani, who is a lawyer from Islamabad according to his Twitter bio, sent a tweet to Bakhtawar in which he wrote that he is sorry for his actions.

"I am sorry. I have deleted reference to your engagement. [The] purpose was not to malign you or the family. Please enjoy the engagement and best wishes for your future," Jillani tweeted.

Earlier, Bakhtawar had strongly reacted to the fake video which showed a lot of people dancing at an event without wearing masks or practising social distancing.

"If reading isn’t your speciality (clearly says 27th on the leaked cards) then perhaps basic vision will allow you to see Bakhtawar is not in any of these videos neither are her very identifiable family members," the PPP stalwart wrote on Twitter.

"These are obviously not my videos nor have anything to do with me," she added.

Bakhtawar is getting engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Younas Chaudhary today. The ceremony is taking place at the Bilawal House in Karachi.



According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari will only attend the engagement ceremony for a short duration due to his health condition, while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend the ceremony after he tested positive for COVID-19.

