Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus channels rock 'n' roll vibe as album 'Plastic Hearts' releases

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus seems to be channeling her inner rock and roll diva as her latest alum Plastic Hearts released worldwide.

In a post on Instagram, the Wrecking Ball hit maker shared a peek of one of her songs from her album and the music seems to be of a different genre. 

Even fans were tacking aback by Miley's style as they lavished praises at her in the comments section. 

Check it out: 

In other news the singer had recently revealed that she had gone back to her addiction amid COVID-19 outbreak.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on Monday, the former Disney star revealed, "Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been [expletive] sober,' and I didn't,".

"I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris thanks 14-year-old artist for stunning portrait

Kamala Harris thanks 14-year-old artist for stunning portrait

Trolls attack Kate Middleton for 'scolding' nation in children's campaign

Trolls attack Kate Middleton for 'scolding' nation in children's campaign
Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief’: report

Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief’: report
Kendall Jenner touches on her secrets to mental health: 'There's a key'

Kendall Jenner touches on her secrets to mental health: 'There's a key'
Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’

Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’
Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’

Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’
Amelia Hamlin posts intimate selfie with Scott Disick after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s video

Amelia Hamlin posts intimate selfie with Scott Disick after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s video
Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm

Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm
Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’

Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’
When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss

Latest

view all