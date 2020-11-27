Miley Cyrus channels rock 'n' roll vibe as album 'Plastic Hearts' releases

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus seems to be channeling her inner rock and roll diva as her latest alum Plastic Hearts released worldwide.

In a post on Instagram, the Wrecking Ball hit maker shared a peek of one of her songs from her album and the music seems to be of a different genre.

Even fans were tacking aback by Miley's style as they lavished praises at her in the comments section.

Check it out:

In other news the singer had recently revealed that she had gone back to her addiction amid COVID-19 outbreak.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, released on Monday, the former Disney star revealed, "Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been [expletive] sober,' and I didn't,".

"I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time," she added.