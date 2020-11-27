Can't connect right now! retry
Kendall Jenner touches on her secrets to mental health: 'There's a key'

Kendall Jenner recently shared her secrets to maintaining a positive outlook towards life, even during days, when she struggles with her mental health.

The reality TV star began by taking to Twitter and writing, "In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental [health]."

At the end of the day, "What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love."

She concluded her short PSA by gushing over the love and support she has received from her fans over the years, "I am grateful to have you! Your support means the world."

This update comes shortly after Kendall’s brave admittance on Good Morning America back in May 2020, regarding her mental health.

There the reality TV star explained her first ever run-in with panic disorder. "I was really, really young and I remember not being able to—feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong.'

"And she of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."

