Friday Nov 27 2020
Sohail Imran

Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia

Sohail Imran

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain. — Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain, who recently played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2020, has contracted coronavirus in Australia — where he had gone to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

The CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Arif Rana, confirmed the news and said that Dilbar is in quarantine in Australia.

According to Rana, Dilbar had cleared his COVID-19 tests in Pakistan but the virus was still found in his system upon landing in Australia.

Rana said that the fast bowler has been in a bio-secure bubble in Perth since last week, adding that "we are in contact with him and trying to lift his spirits."

Dilbar is to represent Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). He replaced teammate Haris Rauf who had bowled remarkably well for Melbourne Stars in the last BBL.

However, Haris is now with the national team in New Zealand, and the Melbourne Stars have signed up Dilbar in place of Haris.

Dilbar is not the only Pakistani player who had cleared his tests at home, only to be found infected abroad. The same happened with six Pakistani players currently with the national team in New Zealand.

Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

Pakistan’s first woman referee Saman Zulfiqar officiates at National T20 Women Championship

Pakistan players violated COVID-19 protocols at their hotels, says New Zealand's DG Health

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test

PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'

Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

