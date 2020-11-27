Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain tests positive for coronavirus in Australia

Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain. — Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain, who recently played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2020, has contracted coronavirus in Australia — where he had gone to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

The CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Arif Rana, confirmed the news and said that Dilbar is in quarantine in Australia.

According to Rana, Dilbar had cleared his COVID-19 tests in Pakistan but the virus was still found in his system upon landing in Australia.

Rana said that the fast bowler has been in a bio-secure bubble in Perth since last week, adding that "we are in contact with him and trying to lift his spirits."

Dilbar is to represent Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). He replaced teammate Haris Rauf who had bowled remarkably well for Melbourne Stars in the last BBL.

However, Haris is now with the national team in New Zealand, and the Melbourne Stars have signed up Dilbar in place of Haris.

Dilbar is not the only Pakistani player who had cleared his tests at home, only to be found infected abroad. The same happened with six Pakistani players currently with the national team in New Zealand.