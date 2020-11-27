Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed ink deal with Ertugrul producer in Pakistan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui broke major news that Turkey and Pakistan will be collaborating on an exciting venture in a bid to promote the country's entertainment industry.

In a post on Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho (MPTH) star revealed that Tekdin Films, which is the name behind the hit series Ertugrul, will be working with Pakistan's TRT Films.

Adnan added that he along with his MPTH  co-star Humayun Saeed will be overlooking "pre, on-going and post production activities of this collaboration". 

"As millennials say; "super stoked" to bring to you a partnership that transcends borders. Pakistan and Turkey have joined hands in a collaboration between Dr Kashif Ansari’s Ansari films, TRT films and Mr. Kamal Tekdin’s Tekdin Films to usher in a fresh era in Pakistani industry. The new venture has also got on board yours truly and Humayun Saeed as an extended arm, which means both of us will be taking care of all the pre, on-going and post production activities of this collaboration," he wrote.

"For the uninitiated, Tekdin Films is the name behind the blockbuster Diriliş: Ertuğrul. I have always believed that art should be free from the shackles of international and geopolitical boundaries. This is my small step towards that."

