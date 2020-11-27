Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. — Twitter 

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi reminded everyone why he is still a force to reckon with after smashing a 20-ball half-century in his first game of the Lankan Premier League 2020 on Friday. 

The Galle Gladiators star pummeled the Jaffna Stallions' bowlers on his very first match of the LPL 2020. 

Afridi scored a quick-fire 58 runs off 23 balls before he was sent to the pavilion. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling all-rounder's tall sixes and aggressive batting gave his fans around the world their money's worth. 

Here is how social media reacted to the former Pakistan captain's innings:

One fan said it all and said it best when he captured a video clip of Lala's batting with the phrase: Landed and conquered". 

Afridi didn't enthrall fans with his batting only. The pinch-hitter also took a very good catch to break an important partnership. 

We're happy Afridi still has some cricket left in him, even at 40, and continues to let his bat do the talking. 

More From Sports:

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators take on Jaffna Stallions today
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi clears coronavirus antibodies test
PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

PAK vs NZ: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday

Sania Mirza wishes India's Suresh Raina a happy birthday
Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'

Pak vs NZ: 'Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah among six players tested positive for coronavirus'
Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child

Hasan Ali, wife Samiya expecting their first child
Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

Pakistan team given 'final warning' by New Zealand cricket board: Wasim Khan

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota

First Lanka Premier League tournament kicks off in Hambantota
Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Pak vs NZ: Six members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus
Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'

Misbah, Yasir only Pakistanis nominated for 'ICC Awards Of The Decade'
Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona

Pakistan football community pays tribute to legend Diego Maradona
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Latest

view all