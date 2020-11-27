Watch: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. — Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi reminded everyone why he is still a force to reckon with after smashing a 20-ball half-century in his first game of the Lankan Premier League 2020 on Friday.

The Galle Gladiators star pummeled the Jaffna Stallions' bowlers on his very first match of the LPL 2020.

Afridi scored a quick-fire 58 runs off 23 balls before he was sent to the pavilion. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling all-rounder's tall sixes and aggressive batting gave his fans around the world their money's worth.

Here is how social media reacted to the former Pakistan captain's innings:

One fan said it all and said it best when he captured a video clip of Lala's batting with the phrase: Landed and conquered".

Afridi didn't enthrall fans with his batting only. The pinch-hitter also took a very good catch to break an important partnership.

We're happy Afridi still has some cricket left in him, even at 40, and continues to let his bat do the talking.