Saturday Nov 28 2020
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

American actor Zac Efron has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The two were together for five months but reports have now revealed that the High School Musical star called it quits with his Aussie ladylove.

According to a source quoted by The Sun: "Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home.”

“They'd started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side. Zac's work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll,” the insider continued.

"Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit,” they added.

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows comforting'

Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain

Zayn Malik gives newborn daughter's first Thanksgiving a miss with Gigi Hadid?

Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020

Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances

Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

