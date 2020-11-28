Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

American actor Zac Efron has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The two were together for five months but reports have now revealed that the High School Musical star called it quits with his Aussie ladylove.

According to a source quoted by The Sun: "Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home.”

“They'd started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side. Zac's work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll,” the insider continued.

"Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit,” they added.