Blake Lively makes ‘escape' from Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively has sued Justin Baldoni, her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star, for sexual harassment

November 23, 2025

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take ‘escape' from Justin Baldoni legal battle

Ryan Reynolds' friend and colleague has revealed how the Deadpool star and his wife Blake Lively “escape” their legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

The revelation came from British actor Humphrey Ker, who serves as executive director of Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team Reynolds owns with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Ker revealed that Reynolds and Lively are able to get away from the whirlwind of publicity when they travel to Wrexham in aid of the team.

He believes that “what they love about coming to Wrexham is that no one there gives two s***s about” their fame.

“What they care about is whether he’ll buy them a new center back. It’s an escape. I feel for them,” said Ker, a former Eton classmate of Prince William.

“Ryan and Blake have obviously been slightly through the wringer over the last 18 months with all of that business and are still going through that in some ways,” Reynolds and Lively’s pal mentioned.

“It waxes and wanes in the public interest. But things still continue to rumble on in the background,” said Ker, who is part of the sketch comedy troupe The Penny Dreadfuls.

Additionally. the Daily Mail has obtained legal documents that reveal a federal judge ordered It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath to turn over all footage of his wife Natasha's home-birth, which the Gossip Girl star claims he once played for her on set without warning.

In the explosive six-page memorandum and order, filed Monday in the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Heath must produce the birth video within three days.

