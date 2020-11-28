Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Brexit restrictions ban British actors from playing Prince William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

British actors hoping to play Prince William will no longer be allowed to, thanks to an unusual rule that will be occur soon. 

After Britain leaves the European Union on January 1, 2021, new restrictions will roll out for young Britons looking to play the Duke of Cambridge in an upcoming biopic on Princess Diana.

The Kristen Stewart-starrer that is looking to rope in young actors within the ages of nine and 12, will be facing some hurdles in finding themselves a William due to these rules.

Casting director for the film, Amy Hubbard explained the entire situation, saying: "passports of significant actors need to match that of financiers."

The Pablo Larrain-directorial will shed light on Princess Diana’s relationship with Prince Charles and her realization of their marriage hitting the rocks. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage

Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage
Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan
Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness

Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness
Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'
'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows comforting'

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows comforting'
Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage
UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession
Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain

Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain

Latest

view all