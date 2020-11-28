Brexit restrictions ban British actors from playing Prince William

British actors hoping to play Prince William will no longer be allowed to, thanks to an unusual rule that will be occur soon.

After Britain leaves the European Union on January 1, 2021, new restrictions will roll out for young Britons looking to play the Duke of Cambridge in an upcoming biopic on Princess Diana.

The Kristen Stewart-starrer that is looking to rope in young actors within the ages of nine and 12, will be facing some hurdles in finding themselves a William due to these rules.

Casting director for the film, Amy Hubbard explained the entire situation, saying: "passports of significant actors need to match that of financiers."

The Pablo Larrain-directorial will shed light on Princess Diana’s relationship with Prince Charles and her realization of their marriage hitting the rocks.

