Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Benazir Bhutto takes centre stage at Bakhtawar's engagement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Photo: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto took the centre stage at her daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony on Friday. 

Bakhtawar got engaged to Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhary in an intimate affair held at the Bilawal House in Karachi. The newly-betrothed couple's first official photograph shows them posing with the slain politician's portrait. 

The couple

The 30-year-old is the eldest daughter and second child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir. She did her post-graduate from the University of Edinburgh. 

Mahmood, son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhary and Begum Suriya Chaudhary, read law at the University of Durham. He now manages a diversified business in the UAE. 

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

The dress

Bakhtawar wore a tea rose outfit with minimal jewelry and a beautifully crafted Mughal-inspired statement shawl. Complimenting her was Mahmood covered head-to-toe in cream colour including a Kashmiri shawl.

The ceremony

According to The News, the couple exchanged rings in a ceremony of 150 people - mostly relatives and close friends. 

Bakhtawar's brother and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the event after testing positive for the coronavirus. He is currently in self-isolation. 

The bride's father, however, made a brief appearance at the ceremony.

Family friends and party associates including Sherry Rehman, Farooq H Naek and Anwar Majeed also attended the ceremony. 

Security health arrangements 

The guests were asked to send a scanned copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before attending the function. The management ensure all SOPs were followed. 

Mahmood drove in a bullet-proof vehicle from a five-star hotel to the Bilawal house. 

