Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus disses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new track

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Miley Cyrus unleashed frenzy after the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts.

And with the news tracks finally out, her crazed fans have been spending their time decoding all of her songs and one of them is definitely indicating a dis towards her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The Wrecking Ball hit maker sings about getting married as a ‘distraction’ which comes as an obvious shade towards her ex.

In the song, W** Do I Know, Cyrus sings: “Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction // Here to tell you something that you don’t know // Am I wrong that I moved on and I // And I don’t even miss you?”

The track was immediately labelled “Liam drag” by her devoted fans.

The former flames started dating back in 2009 and were in an off and on relationship for ten years before they tied the knot in December 2018.

However, their marriage couldn’t longer than a few months as they parted ways in August 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage

Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage
Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan
Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness

Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness
Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter
Brexit restrictions ban British actors from playing Prince William

Brexit restrictions ban British actors from playing Prince William

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'
'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows comforting'

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows comforting'
Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage
UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

Latest

view all