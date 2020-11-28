Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Netflix reconsiders ‘The Crown’ extension to pave way for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be getting featured on The Crown after all, following earlier reports of the show ending before it reaches their timeline.

While nothing is rock solid as of yet, royal expert and writer Omid Scobie is of the belief that Netflix may be thinking of extending the show to feature the current senior royals of the British monarchy, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I have heard rumblings that there is talk within Netflix about the possibility of whether the show can be extended,” he said on the Heirpod podcast.

He went on to say that the show has also become “harder and harder for members of the Royal Family” to consider watching it as it progresses into more modern times.”

Initially the makers had planned on ending the show before the story reaches Prince William and Kate Middleton but if reports are to be believe, that may now be changing.

“I think as the show progresses into the more present-day house of Windsor it becomes harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to even stomach the idea of watching it. There is already a lot of talk about series 5 and series 6,” said Scobie.

While the show was originally supposed to air for five years, back in July, creator of the series Peter Morgan extended it by a year.

"When you think of how much controversy this present season has caused, this is going to be a presence in members of the Royal Family lives for some time,” Scobie added.

