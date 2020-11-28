Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan leaves fans speechless with her secrets to achieving the perfect pout in selfies.

Sarah is known for her captivating beauty and has always been lauded by fans for her meticulous attention to detail, and recently the actress decided to share her secrets with the world.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the star titled her four step routine as, “how I do my lips? Most asked question!!!”

She began by noting that the very first step is “using a regular lip balm/ lip conditioner” since “it’s always going to make your lips a lot more fuller.” (sic)

The second is to “line your lips using a darker lip pencil to enhance your lips shape.” (sic)

The third is the fun part, for it requires a person to wear their favorite lip color, or make their own, if they are feeling up to it!

Last but not least though is to “rub your finger into the lip color of your choice and press this finger directly onto your lips moving along the natural lip line. This way you achieve precision without a liner.”