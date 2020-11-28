Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan leaves fans speechless with her secrets to achieving the perfect pout in selfies.

Sarah is known for her captivating beauty and has always been lauded by fans for her meticulous attention to detail, and recently the actress decided to share her secrets with the world.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the star titled her four step routine as, “how I do my lips? Most asked question!!!”

She began by noting that the very first step is “using a regular lip balm/ lip conditioner” since “it’s always going to make your lips a lot more fuller.” (sic)

The second is to “line your lips using a darker lip pencil to enhance your lips shape.” (sic)

The third is the fun part, for it requires a person to wear their favorite lip color, or make their own, if they are feeling up to it!

Last but not least though is to “rub your finger into the lip color of your choice and press this finger directly onto your lips moving along the natural lip line. This way you achieve precision without a liner.”

More From Entertainment:

Fans hail Dakota Johnson for a past Ellen DeGeneres snub

Fans hail Dakota Johnson for a past Ellen DeGeneres snub
Netflix reconsiders ‘The Crown’ extension to pave way for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix reconsiders ‘The Crown’ extension to pave way for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Demi Lovato under fire for ‘rescuing’ and later ‘roasting’ a turkey for Thanksgiving

Demi Lovato under fire for ‘rescuing’ and later ‘roasting’ a turkey for Thanksgiving

BTS, BLACKPINK clashing over coveted ‘Person of the Year’ award

BTS, BLACKPINK clashing over coveted ‘Person of the Year’ award
Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling

Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling
Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello
‘Angry’ Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off ‘Aquaman 2’

‘Angry’ Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off ‘Aquaman 2’
Miley Cyrus disses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new track

Miley Cyrus disses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new track
Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage

Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage
Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan
Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness

Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness

Latest

view all