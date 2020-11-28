Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston crosses 35 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has crossed 35 followers on Instagram a year after the "Friends" star joined the Facebook-owned app.

She had amassed  five million followers in 12 hours after posting a selfie last year with her "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

Aniston, who follows 450 people on Instagram, has shared  45 posts on the platform.

The actress is followed by Hollywood stars, musicians, sports celebrities and millions of fans from across the world.

 




