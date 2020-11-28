Is a COVID-19 test necessary for MDCAT 2020? PMC answers

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Saturday said that students appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 do not need to show any coronavirus tests.

The PMC, in a tweet, said: "There is a false information thread on social media speculating that students appearing for the National MDCAT need to present a negative COVID-19 test to sit for the examination on 29th November, 2020."

The PMC said that the information is "false and baseless".

"To reiterate, only students who had tested positive for COVID-19 were required to submit their results to be eligible for the Special MDCAT examination taking place on 13th December 2020," it explained.



The PMC announced Wednesday that a special exam would be held on December 13 for students who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The Medical & Dental Council has approved the holding of a Special MDCAT Examination for COVID-19 positive students," it said.

The PMC, in the statement, said that the scenario that a registered students contacts coronavirus between November 15, 2020 and November 29 2020, the candidate shall be permitted to sit in the special examination which will take place on December 13, 2020.