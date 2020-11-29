Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Eminem has been helping people in his hometown ever since Detroit went into lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper sent meals to doctors in local hospital and offered the platform of his private radio station to Detroit rappers.

The US has become the most affected country by the coronavirus crisis as it continues to record thousands of cases everyday for the last few months.

Em 's charity organization Marshall Mathers Foundation is now raising funds to "knockout Covid in Detroit".

Check out his tweet below:


