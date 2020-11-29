Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie's father slammed for supporting Trump in fiery interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Angelina Jolie's father is 'disgusted with this lie' of Joe Biden winning against Trump 

Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, has fallen victim to intense bullying online after he showed support for Donald Trump.

Voight called Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In one of his videos, he says he is “disgusted with this lie” of Joe Biden becoming president while declaring “this is now our greatest fight.”

Netizens have shown support to Voight's daughter, Angelina Jolie, ever since his video went online.

"Jon Voight lost his mind decades ago.. ask his Daughter who no longer speaks to him," wrote one Twitter user.

Another said, "Angelina Jolie deserved far better for a father than Jon Voight. Jon Voight never deserved a beautiful soul like her as his daughter. Angelina is on the right side of history...Jon is on the wrong side forever."

A third user wrote, "Every time Jon Voight turns up to say something embarrassing and fascistic, it reminds everyone of why his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is estranged from him and has dedicated herself to humanitarian causes for women and children."

More From Entertainment:

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post

Iqra Aziz showers love on Yasir Hussain in sweet birthday post
Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

Prince William heartbreak: Duke promised he'd restore Diana's title after becoming King

'The Crown' makers bashed for incorrect portrayal of Australian premier by news network

'The Crown' makers bashed for incorrect portrayal of Australian premier by news network
Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal title despite turning his back on royal family

Prince Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth as Regent after monarch steps down

Prince Charles to replace Queen Elizabeth as Regent after monarch steps down
Gigi Hadid cuddles daughter in new snap: 'My sunshine'

Gigi Hadid cuddles daughter in new snap: 'My sunshine'
Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so

Meghan Markle cornered by Kate Middeton during Commowealth Day? Expert believes so
Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

Eminem raises funds to defeat coronavirus

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report
Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan

Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan
Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report

Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report

Latest

view all