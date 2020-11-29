MDCAT 2020 being held under SOPs across country today

Students appearing for MCAT in order to get admission to various medical universities across the country. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of aspirants are appearing in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) across the country which is being held today after multiple delays and hiccups.

The MDCAT will take place in designated centres under the strict implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures, the Pakistan Medical Commission notified.

According to the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, the test centres have been set up in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Haripur, Hassanabdal, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kharian/Jhelum, Lahore, Larkana, Mirpur, Mirpur Khas, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Swat.



Read more: PMC appoints NUMS as examination authority for MDCAT

The entry exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions with the candidates given two hours to answer them in black and white. There will be no negative marking. However, with each MCQ carrying five marks, the test will have 80 Biology questions, Chemistry 60, Physics 40, and English 20.

The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will organise the exercise.



Special exam for COVID-19 positive candidates on Dec 13

The candidates who have contracted the novel coronavirus will appear in a special medical and dental colleges entry exam on December 13, the PMC had said in a statement.

Read more: SHC rejects petition to delay exam

The commission had said that if a registered student contracts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020.

The PMC had said only those students, who had tested positive for coronavirus would upload and submit their tests on the website, nts.org.pk/PMC.

"All applicants who are COVID-19 positive shall immediately be deferred to the Special MDCAT Examination to be held on 13th December 2020. The link for uploading the test result will remain operational from 26th November 2020 to 29th November 2020," it had said.

The PMC confirmed the special MDCAT exam would be conducted with the same structure and standard as the MDCAT examination being conducted on November 29, 2020.