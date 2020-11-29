Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Anne Hathaway lays bare her motherhood dilemmas

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Anne Hathaway shared that she and her family had stuck with each other during the pandemic

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway got candid about her struggles with motherhood dilemmas and how some of the challenges are often sugarcoated. 

The mom-of-three recently sat down for a chat with Stellar where she detailed how she copes with the challenges of parenthood.

Speaking about the biggest challenge, the Les Miserables actor said: "During the lockdown? Can I curse? The [expletive] laundry.”

“But, you know, I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone.”

“As a mom, I've found tons of opportunities. There's obviously a learning curve—you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you're doing everything wrong, especially in the early days,” she said.

"But it's more than just a challenge,” she added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Anne shared that she and her family had stuck with each other and spent quality time together. "The way we live and love is what we'll be remembered by,” she said.

