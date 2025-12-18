 
Kim Kardashian shares emotional journey ahead of the bar exam

Kim Kardashian admits she might not retake the bar exam if she failed

Geo News Digital Desk
December 18, 2025

Kim Kardashian opened up about the intense pressure she felt just days before taking the bar exam — and admitted she wasn’t sure she would try again if she failed.

During the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was shown studying one week before the exam while dealing with physical pain and emotional stress.

“I woke up and I did a practice test for three hours. I did one yesterday for three hours. I am absolutely going to cry because it’s exhausting,” Kim said through tears. 

“I threw my back out. It’s like every time I get to another step, something pulls me back.”

Kim shared her frustration over the setbacks she faced while pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I’m not a pity-party kind of girl,” she said. “But last night I was like, ‘Why is this happening?’ I can hardly walk. I can hardly sit.”

She also admitted the pressure overwhelmed her. “I had no clue it was gonna be like this… This is such a mindf***.”

Kim revealed she questioned whether she could go through the process again if she didn’t pass.

“I really want it. But if I don’t pass, I don’t think I would take it again,” she explained. “I just don’t think I’m the best test-taker.”

In a preview of the season 7 finale, Kim broke down after the exam, saying, “I slept like s***. I just ran out of time.”

Despite failing on her first attempt, Kim remains determined. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she wrote on Instagram.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

