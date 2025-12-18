Kim Kardashian shares emotional journey ahead of the bar exam

Kim Kardashian opened up about the intense pressure she felt just days before taking the bar exam — and admitted she wasn’t sure she would try again if she failed.

During the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was shown studying one week before the exam while dealing with physical pain and emotional stress.

“I woke up and I did a practice test for three hours. I did one yesterday for three hours. I am absolutely going to cry because it’s exhausting,” Kim said through tears.

“I threw my back out. It’s like every time I get to another step, something pulls me back.”

Kim shared her frustration over the setbacks she faced while pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I’m not a pity-party kind of girl,” she said. “But last night I was like, ‘Why is this happening?’ I can hardly walk. I can hardly sit.”

She also admitted the pressure overwhelmed her. “I had no clue it was gonna be like this… This is such a mindf***.”

Kim revealed she questioned whether she could go through the process again if she didn’t pass.

“I really want it. But if I don’t pass, I don’t think I would take it again,” she explained. “I just don’t think I’m the best test-taker.”

In a preview of the season 7 finale, Kim broke down after the exam, saying, “I slept like s***. I just ran out of time.”

Despite failing on her first attempt, Kim remains determined. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she wrote on Instagram.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.