Bebe Rexha speaks out on love and personal standards

Bebe Rexha sparked new buzz online after she openly asked her fans to help her find a future partner, sharing her thoughts in a very honest social media post that quickly went viral.

The 36 year old singer shared the message on X on Wednesday, December 17.

The Im a Mess hitmaker told her followers they now got a task and made it clear that she was serious but playful at the same time.

“Rexhars. You have a mission,” she wrote. “Find me a baby daddy.”

The singer and songwriter then explained what she wanted in a partner and said looks are not the most important thing to her.

“Here is what I’m looking for,” Rexha wrote, adding that she was fine with someone who rated “a 6 or 7” in appearance.

“Personality is key for me,” the Meant to Be singer said.

However, she also shared that height is not a major issue and that she preferred someone taller than her, noting “5'8" and up.”

The Baby I’m Jealous singer also clearly spoke about money and work, saying that her future partner “must be successful and not a moocher.”

Rexha added added, “Must be richer than me or equal. I don’t pay for men or do 50/50.” She stressed that good morals, intelligence, and ambition mattered to her.

At the end of the post, she asked fans to “send me options.” One fan even suggested their father, and Rexha reacted warmly to the idea.

Moreover, Rexha often expressed openly about dating, as a month before, she joked about “accepting applications for cuffing season.”