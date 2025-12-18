 
Jack Antonoff sets the mood for Christmas with Bleachers live performance

Bleachers surprise fans with 'mind-blowing' appearance on live show

Nimra Saeed
December 18, 2025

Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, is known for their dynamic live performances, and the cherry on top is their recently released single, Merry Christmas Please Don’t Call, which they performed on live television.

The 41-year-old musician took over the keys, as well as the lead vocals, during their appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and performed their fan-favourite song.

The Call Me After Midnight hitmaker gave a passionate performance, along with his bandmates, as they belted out their emotionally charged hit.

The band appeared on the late-night show on Wednesday, December 17, which featured Timothee Chalamet as the guest.

The rock band released their Christmas song, which is an anti-Christmas song, last year, and it quickly became a hit.

They have performed the song live only twice, before the late-night show, and both times to sold-out stadiums, including Madison Square Garden.

It was also featured on their live album, From The Studio To Stage, which was released near the end of 2024.

Antonoff also performed a live rendition of the song with Hayley Williams for their Rolling Stone show last month.

