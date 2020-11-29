Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 29 2020
With nippy days and chilly nights, Karachi breaks 10-year winter record this November

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

People warm their hands over a bonfire to save themselves from cold during the winter season in Karachi. Photo: PPI/File 

KARACHI: The port city on Sunday witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record.

Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 °C, which surpassed the previous record of 12 °C in 2010. 

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4 °C back in 1986.

The Met office further said that Karachi will experience dry weather and a cold night in the next 24 hours as well.

The minimum temperature recorded this month was 10.5 °C, whereas the maximum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Per the Met office, the level of humidity in the air has been recorded at 20% where winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 km per hour.

