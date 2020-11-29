Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
'Star Wars': British actor David Prowse passes away at age of 85

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

British actor David Prowse passes away at age of 85

David Prowse, who played the role of Darth Vader father of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, has passed away at the age of 85, British media reported.

Weightlifter-turned-actor was cast as Vader for his imposing physique, even though the role was voiced by James Earl Jones, according to BBC.

He was best known for playing the iconic supervillain in the original three George Lucas movies.

“May the force be with him, always”, Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington told BBC.

“It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85,” Bowington Management tweeted.


