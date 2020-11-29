Can't connect right now! retry
Miley Cyrus ‘overwhelmed by support’ after ‘Plastic Hearts’ release

Miley Cyrus is gushing over her fan base and admits she has been left “overwhelmed” by all the love and support everyone has been showing her new album Plastic Hearts.

The singer shared her honest feelings over this outpour of love over on Twitter and was quoted writing, "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was [expletive] born to make the record I’ve just released.”

She even added, "To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.


