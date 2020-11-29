Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt buys 32 crore flat in Mumbai, set to become Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Alia Bhatt buys 32 crore flat in Mumbai, set to become Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbor

Talented young Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reportedly bought a new flat in Mumbai for whooping 31 crore and set to become neighbor of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor ahead of their wedding.

According to Indian media, the 26-year-old Sadak 2 actress purchased the flat (2,460 sq ft apartment) on the 5th floor whereas her beau Ranbir is on the 7th floor.

Alia Bhatt owns two more houses-- one in Juhu, India and other in London.

The Hindustan Times quoting the Pinkvilla reported that Alia have bought the Bandra property for a whooping 32 crore.

The Gully Boy star has tasked Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan for doing the interiors.

Alia is currently living in her 2,300 square foot apartment worth over 13 crore in Juhu.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time and reportedly set to marry next year.

More From Bollywood:

Varun Dhawan recalls hilarious first meeting with Sara Ali Khan when she was a ‘kid’

Varun Dhawan recalls hilarious first meeting with Sara Ali Khan when she was a ‘kid’
Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'

Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'
Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth

Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth
Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label

Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label
Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled

Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled
Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral

Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral
Sanjay Dutt extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for her good wishes

Sanjay Dutt extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for her good wishes
Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health
Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show
Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers

Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers

Latest

view all