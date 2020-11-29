Alia Bhatt buys 32 crore flat in Mumbai, set to become Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbor

Talented young Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reportedly bought a new flat in Mumbai for whooping 31 crore and set to become neighbor of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor ahead of their wedding.



According to Indian media, the 26-year-old Sadak 2 actress purchased the flat (2,460 sq ft apartment) on the 5th floor whereas her beau Ranbir is on the 7th floor.

Alia Bhatt owns two more houses-- one in Juhu, India and other in London.

The Hindustan Times quoting the Pinkvilla reported that Alia have bought the Bandra property for a whooping 32 crore.

The Gully Boy star has tasked Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan for doing the interiors.

Alia is currently living in her 2,300 square foot apartment worth over 13 crore in Juhu.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time and reportedly set to marry next year.