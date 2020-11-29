Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle unaided by ‘royal master plan’ unlike Duchess Camilla

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Meghan Markle unaided by ‘royal master plan’ unlike Duchess Camilla

A royal expert has accused the palace of leaving Meghan Markle to her own devices, with no “royal master plan” while entering the royal fold, unlike Duchess Camila.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser. She told News.com, “It would seem that the courtiers of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, the official residence of Charmilla, have been quietly beavering away on a counter-strategy."

"The palace has proven they are perfectly adept at carefully calibrated PR manoeuvres, all undertaken to protect the image of Camilla from swelling public dislike and online hate."

What sticks out the most is the fact that Meghan recievied no “royal master plan” while Camila did. 

"No matter who was to blame for which particular publicity catastrophe, surely it would have been in the best interests of the palace machine to try and step in and attempt some sort of calculated fight back.”

“While they did push back against a number of erroneous stories, such as a report that Meghan had pressured Harry to not take part in a pheasant shoot; that she and Kate were locked in a feud.”

Even when one magazine claimed “that they planned to raise their then-unborn child ‘with a fluid approach to gender’, there was never any evidence pointing to some royal master plan to try and protect Meghan from the bombardment of carping and criticism she constantly faced.”

"Where exactly was the overarching strategy? Where was the bigger picture plan to shield the palace’s most dazzling new recruit in a generation from the opprobrium being flung her way?”

More From Entertainment:

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Meghan Markle lauded for opening up about miscarriage ‘powerfully’: report

Meghan Markle lauded for opening up about miscarriage ‘powerfully’: report
Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Love is in the air for Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Love is in the air for Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Kate Middleton breaks her silence her interest in ‘early years’: ‘It’s even bigger’

Kate Middleton breaks her silence her interest in ‘early years’: ‘It’s even bigger’
'Turgut Alp' looks dapper in latest pictures

'Turgut Alp' looks dapper in latest pictures

Prince Harry warned amid title row: ‘Your actions have consequences’

Prince Harry warned amid title row: ‘Your actions have consequences’
Grammy Awards: Halsey, Eminem not on the same page

Grammy Awards: Halsey, Eminem not on the same page
Prince Philip’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ rubbished: ‘Its disgraceful!’

Prince Philip’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ rubbished: ‘Its disgraceful!’
Hailey Bieber expresses her thoughts about Miley Cyrus's new album

Hailey Bieber expresses her thoughts about Miley Cyrus's new album
BTS laud ARMYs for making 2020 Asian Artist Awards win possible

BTS laud ARMYs for making 2020 Asian Artist Awards win possible
Prince Philip warned Prince Harry to 'not date actresses' before courting Meghan Markle

Prince Philip warned Prince Harry to 'not date actresses' before courting Meghan Markle

Latest

view all