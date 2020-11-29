Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Love is in the air for Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Love is in the air for Pakistan's leading actress Minal Khan and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The adorable couple are often seen gracing each other's Instagram profiles but in their most recent snap, courtesy of her beau, the loved up pair could be seen having a great time. 

The Jalan star, 22, can be seen smiling ear to ear as Ahsan holds her lovingly. 

Behind them a neon sign reading "drunk enough to say I love you" could be seen, probably depicting their feelings at the time.

Take a look:



