Sunday Nov 29 2020
Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Today marks the 44th birthday of late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman had he still been alive.

After a four-year battle with colon cancer the Black Panther actor succumbed late August this year. 

His death sent shock waves across the world as fans, co-stars and people from the fraternity mourned his death. 

Boseman had kept his illness under wraps but had drawn concerns about his health in the past after a major weight loss.

Boseman never publicly discussed his condition and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between "countless" operations and chemotherapy.

Before he catapulted to fame with his breakthrough Marvel role of Black Panther, the actor was known for his portrayal of Black American icons in films like 42 and Get on Up

